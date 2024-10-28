Horrific act in Lower Austria
Horrible crime in the parking lot in front of the train station in Gramatneusiedl (Lower Austria): A 39-year-old man is said to have attacked a woman he did not know by her car. Only when his mother, who wanted to pick him up, called her son to her, did the drunken perpetrator let go of the victim. The 65-year-old woman is a co-defendant in the rape trial at Korneuburg Regional Court.
A surveillance video shows a man getting into the elevator at Gramatneusiedl station (Lower Austria) on August 1 at 11.20 p.m. coming from Vienna, followed by a woman unknown to him. In the next video, he follows his subsequent victim across the parking lot: "Suddenly, he grabs her, pushes her against her vehicle and threatens that he has a knife with him," reports the public prosecutor. He forced the woman to perform oral sex by choking her and slapping her in the face.
Video contradicts the mother's statement, according to the prosecutor
The 39-year-old defendant is not alone in the dock at Korneuburg Regional Court on Monday because of the night-time rape; his mother also has to answer to the judge. The 65-year-old woman had picked up her son, who had apparently had one glass too many in Vienna, from the train station that night.
Her somewhat delayed arrival by car is documented. The video shows the woman getting out of the car and looking for her son. She goes to the elevated gravel parking lot, sees him in the distance by the stranger's car and calls him to her. At 11:30 p.m., mother and son return to their car from the upper parking lot.
Accused with total memory loss
In her interview with the police, however, the mother forgets this passage. She says that her son got into the car with her.
"I was in an exceptional emotional situation", she pleads not guilty to giving false evidence. The son defended by lawyer Astrid Wagner claims to have had a "film tear" during the rape. "It's terrible what happened. But I can't remember anything." - Postponed for an expert opinion.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
