A surveillance video shows a man getting into the elevator at Gramatneusiedl station (Lower Austria) on August 1 at 11.20 p.m. coming from Vienna, followed by a woman unknown to him. In the next video, he follows his subsequent victim across the parking lot: "Suddenly, he grabs her, pushes her against her vehicle and threatens that he has a knife with him," reports the public prosecutor. He forced the woman to perform oral sex by choking her and slapping her in the face.