"I need to recover"
Davis Cup: Alexander Zverev cancels participation in the final
The German Davis Cup team will have to do without Alexander Zverev at the Final 8 in Malaga. The 2021 Olympic tennis champion has canceled his participation in the tournament at the end of November in order to have enough time to recover before the new season.
"It was a very demanding season in which I had to play through a knee injury in order to be able to take part in the Olympic Games. Now I'm doing my best to finish the season well despite problems with my lungs," said Zverev.
"I've been forced to make the difficult decision to end the season after the ATP Finals so that I have enough time to recover and be back at 100 percent for the United Cup and the Australian Open," said the world number three. He had not wanted to comment on the Davis Cup in Vienna. The United Cup begins on December 27, with Germany playing its first match as defending champions against Brazil on December 29.
Breathing problems for months
Zverev has been plagued by breathing problems and a cough for months. He was diagnosed with pneumonia after the Laver Cup in Berlin. This week, Zverev will play at the Masters 1000 tournament in Paris, followed by the ATP Finals in Turin on November 10. After that, Zverev will go on vacation.
In the event of a quarter-final victory over Canada on November 20, Germany could face the winner of the Netherlands against Spain in the semi-finals. World star Rafael Nadal will be making his final farewell appearance for the Spaniards in Malaga.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.