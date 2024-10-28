Vorteilswelt
Until the end of November

AUA suspends flights to Tel Aviv and Tehran

Nachrichten
28.10.2024 12:12

Due to the situation in the Middle East, AUA is extending its suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv. Connections to the Israeli coastal city will continue to be suspended "up to and including November 25", the airline announced on Monday.

There will also be no flights to the Iranian capital Tehran until November 30. However, the Lufthansa subsidiary's flights to Amman (Jordan) and Erbil (Iraq) will remain open.

No flights to Beirut until the end of February
The new regulation also applies to the airlines Lufthansa, Swiss and Brussels, as the AUA parent company Lufthansa announced. Eurowings had previously announced that it would not be flying to Tel Aviv up to and including November 30. Connections to the Lebanese capital Beirut will remain suspended up to and including February 28, 2025.

Rebooking or ticket price refund
According to AUA, passengers affected by the cancelations can rebook to a later travel date free of charge or alternatively receive a full refund of the ticket price. "We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers," it said in a press release.

Escalation in the Middle East crisis region
The announcement by Austria's largest airline followed a further escalation in the crisis region at the weekend. Israel had fired on military targets in Iran on Saturday night in response to an Iranian missile attack at the beginning of October.

According to Iranian reports, four soldiers were killed in the attacks. The regime in Tehran announced "harsh consequences" on Monday.

