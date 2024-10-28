"Not that guy"
Cannon slipped into crisis over marriage to Carey
He was married to one of the greatest singers, but marriage to Mariah Carey was no bed of roses for Nick Cannon, as he has now revealed. On the contrary: in the eight years he was married to the diva, he slipped into an identity crisis.
Nick Cannon was married to Mariah Carey from 2008 to 2016 and has 13-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with her. Now the 43-year-old has revealed that his relationship with the superstar has made him question his place in the world.
"Is that really me?"
"I didn't really care what the world thought because the perception is, you know. People love you one day and hate you the next. I didn't care at all..." he explained on the "Ray Daniels Presents" podcast.
"But when I deal with that pressure: 'Who am I?' I got married at 20, you know what I mean? The biggest star in the world. My career went downhill from here and then hers - she's already in a different stratosphere," Cannon continued.
As an example, the rapper said: "She has islands and I wake up at noon and get served steaks on a tray. I lay awake at night thinking: 'Is that really me? Am I Mariah's man? Is this what I want my life to look like?' There's nothing wrong with it."
Carey was the "alpha dog" in the relationship
After the twins were born, he struggled with the "hierarchy" in the family, the comedian went on to admit. "I'm carrying a handbag, the diaper bag and I'm standing on the corner thinking: 'Wait a minute. She rocks being the alpha dog'."
In the meantime, however, he has made peace with it, Cannon concludes. "She deserves it. I think she needs a guy like that. But I'm just not that guy," he admits.
