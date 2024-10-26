Election in Georgia
Pro-European opposition ahead according to exit polls
According to exit polls, the pro-European coalition Coalition for Change is ahead in the parliamentary elections in Georgia. In the poll published shortly after the polling stations closed on Saturday evening, the alliance of four opposition parties received 51.9 percent of the vote.
The ruling party Georgian Dream, which is leaning towards Russia, was only at 40.9 percent. However, the forecasts published by Georgian media differed widely. Imedi TV, for example, which is close to the ruling party, predicted a result of 56% of the vote.
Government and opposition claim victory
Both the government and the opposition are claiming victory. Billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili declared the ruling party Georgian Dream, which he founded, the winner of the election.
The opposition Coalition for Change, on the other hand, declared that the previous opposition had jointly won a parliamentary majority in the Caucasus republic.
According to the pro-opposition broadcaster Formula TV, however, the ruling party can expect 41% of the vote and the opposition as a whole 52%. Mtavari Archi TV, which is also pro-opposition, put the ruling party at 42% and the opposition at 48% overall.
Georgian Dream wants to ban the opposition
The Georgian Dream party, which has been in power for twelve years, wants to strengthen relations with Moscow, while the opposition is seeking to join the European Union. Democratic principles are also at stake in the parliamentary elections. The founder of Georgian Dream, billionaire and former Prime Minister Ivanishvili, had announced that if his party won the election, it would ban opposition parties.
According to pro-European President Salome Zurabishvili, there was violence during the parliamentary elections. "I would like to draw attention to the deeply disturbing incidents of violence at various polling stations," she stated in online services on Saturday.
Videos had previously been circulated on internet networks showing violent confrontations at several polling stations. There are signs of a lively voter turnout.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
