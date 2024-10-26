Outfit burst open!
Joey King narrowly escapes a bosom flash
Joey King was lucky again! The "Family Affair" actress had an embarrassing outfit mishap at a gala and only narrowly missed a boob flash.
King posted the video of the hoppala herself on Instagram. In the clip, the actress can be seen making her way from her table in the audience to the podium at the gala in Beverly Hills, where she was to receive the 2024 Women in Film Face of the Future Award.
"... when I'm not wearing a bra!"
But the Netflix beauty had done the math without her outfit. Because suddenly the blazer of her gray Max Mara pantsuit burst open.
The actress looked completely horrified, but reacted with lightning speed and was able to prevent anything worse from happening.
Lucky her, because the 25-year-old wasn't wearing anything underneath the blazer! King finally revealed this on stage. "Wow, what a perfect time for my top to pop open right now when I'm not wearing a bra ..."
King also commented on the mishap on Instagram with the words: "The face of the future was what they promised ... I was what they got!"
"Will get my t****n out"
Joey King became a star with "The Kissing Booth" romances. Most recently, the 25-year-old starred alongside Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman in "A Family Affair" and was seen in the drama "Ugly".
The actress recently revealed at Fashion Week in New York that she has recently become bolder when it comes to fashion. Charli XCX's album "Brat" is to blame for this, as it "brought out something in me". "For example: 'I'm going to get my tits out or dye my hair a crazy color. I just want to be the funniest young version of myself."
