Again!

“Listen to Who’s Hammering” star was arrested

Nachrichten
26.10.2024 10:00

Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested on Friday - again! The ex-child star, who played Tim Allen's son in the hit series "Listen to Who's Hammering", has been handcuffed in the US state of Oklahoma for driving under the influence of alcohol and without a license.

As reported by "TMZ", the police caught Zachery Ty Bryan asleep in the back seat of his car shortly before seven in the morning. The officers only had a brief conversation with the 43-year-old at the time before driving on. 

"Too much" to drink
But only a short time later, the cops caught Bryan behind the wheel of his car. The ex-child star had probably decided to drive home after his first encounter with the officers.

Zachery Ty Bryan played the son of "handyman king" Tim Taylor (Tim Allen) in the series "Listen to Who's Hammering".
Zachery Ty Bryan played the son of "handyman king" Tim Taylor (Tim Allen) in the series "Listen to Who's Hammering".
(Bild: mptv / picturedesk.com)

In the interview with the cops, Bryan eventually explained that he had had "too much" to drink the night before, and didn't know if he had "even stopped" before getting into his car to sleep it off. This is shown by dashcam footage in the police car.

Bryan failed the test
The police officer then asked the ex-child star whether he felt able to drive now. "No", he replied. One of the cops finally asked Bryan to walk in a straight line. But the actor failed miserably at the task, which was supposed to prove that he was sober.

"On a scale of zero to ten, where zero means you're completely sober and ten means you're completely drunk - where would you put yourself?" the policeman asked. "Five, six?" replied Zachery Ty Bryan. That's when the cops decided to take the "Listen to Who's Hammering" star to the police station.

Last arrested in February
Bryan explained that his lack of a driver's license was due to a previous arrest. As recently as February, the 43-year-old was arrested in California and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol with at least three previous convictions as well as contempt of court. After posting a bail of 50,000 dollars, Bryan was allowed to leave prison on the same day.

The actor was also previously charged with two counts of menacing, two counts of fourth-degree assault, coercion, aggravated strangulation, harassment and obstructing a police report after he allegedly choked his girlfriend in 2020. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

