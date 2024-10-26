Weiss at the Ironman World Championship
“Honestly: I’m ignoring my age”
Michael Weiss has already won eight long-distance Ironman races, and on Saturday the man from Gumpoldskirchen will be chasing number 9 - at the famous World Championships in Hawaii, of all places. And at the age of 43. And in the midst of a monstrous race program.
Weiss landed in Hawaii four weeks ago, his wife and two young daughters have joined him. But it's not a vacation. "I'm approaching it professionally and seriously," reveals the former European mountain bike champion, "but I couldn't be away from my family for nine weeks at a time. And I don't know if it will be my last time in Hawaii - as an athlete." After all, Weiss is now also a sought-after coach. "But I will certainly try to qualify again."
On Saturday, however, his main focus will be on his eleventh attempt in Hawaii, where 3.8 km of swimming, 180 km of cycling and a marathon await. "The top 10 is always the goal," reveals Michi. In 2018, he achieved this with 10th place, twice he was 13th and twice 16th. But my cycling form is great, in Chattanooga I cycled at an average of 350 watts, which is a new record for me. And I'm trying to run the marathon in 2:50 hours again."
Sounds incredible at 43. "To be honest: I ignore my age," explains Weiss. And his abdominal muscles underline this. "My ace up my sleeve is the routine." And regeneration? "That's not a problem for me at all. There are people ten years younger who wet their pants if they do two Ironman a year - and I do five." After Hawaii, the Ironman Cozumel is still on the schedule, then it's three within eight weeks...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.