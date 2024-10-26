Bregenz and Lustenau clash in the Vorarlberg derby

Especially at the (unloved) ImmoAgentur-Stadion, they have so far lacked the final touch to perhaps force a win. However, this does not necessarily have to be down to the coach. Austria coach Martin Brenner said after the 1:1 draw against Ried that the match plan was different from the start, but that his players didn't really "dare" to play in the first half. Ried successfully bought Lustenau's edge with tough tackles. It was only after 60 minutes that the home side's blinkers came off and suddenly - for the first time this season - the emotions in the stands and on the pitch were palpable.