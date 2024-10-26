On the national holiday
Bregenz and Lustenau clash in the Vorarlberg derby
Bregenz midfielder Lars Nussbaumer and his team-mates have high hopes for the clash with Lustenau. Austria want to take the ease out of the home side and get off to a kick-start, explains captain Pius Grabher.
Everything is ready! The derby revival between SW Bregenz and Austria Lustenau has been eagerly awaited for a long time, and now the time has come - the big clash will take place late in the evening (20:30) on the national holiday.
There is no clear favorite, but Bregenz have had the better run of the season so far. SW midfield engine Lars Nussbaumer knows that too. "The momentum is in our favor. We're on a roll and have confidence. And if you're not highly motivated for this game, you can't be helped anyway!"
However, the Black & Whites still have to be careful, continues Langenegger. "We can't get too hot under the collar, but have to play like we always have. The crowd will be huge - but we still have to block that out during the 90 minutes and concentrate on our job."
Take it easy
"Bregenz are on a great run, they make the most of their opportunities. They play with ease. But we want to take that away from them," explained Lustenau captain Pius Grabher. "The derby could be just the kick-start we've been missing so far."
Austria Lustenau-Kapitän
And the Austria veteran and his team-mates are determined to hold their own in Bregenz. "That has to be our aim. We want to achieve our first win in Bregenz this season," Grabher makes clear. "If we want to stay in the hunt, we have to score points. The last few weeks have shown that we're ready. Defensively, the whole team is top. It's obvious what we're still lacking."
All the players are eager for the big Vorarlberg derby. And certainly the fans, who will be there live. "This game deserves a lot of spectators," says Grabher.
Austria expert for the "Krone", Didi Hofer, also wrote a column about the upcoming derby:
In the 2003 to 2005 seasons, coach Andreas Heraf went 32 home games without defeat with Austria Lustenau. When Heraf took over the coaching sceptre in Lustenau again the previous year, he recalled that the run at the time had been rather inhibiting, because they preferred to take a point rather than take risks in order to avoid losing.
Austria have been similarly restrained on the pitch in many a home game this season. They have relied more on despondent safety soccer than a brash attack. As a result, they have not been beaten since April 23, 2024 (1:2 against WAC), but the predictable result was usually a draw. A total of seven (from ten games) in the current championship.
Especially at the (unloved) ImmoAgentur-Stadion, they have so far lacked the final touch to perhaps force a win. However, this does not necessarily have to be down to the coach. Austria coach Martin Brenner said after the 1:1 draw against Ried that the match plan was different from the start, but that his players didn't really "dare" to play in the first half. Ried successfully bought Lustenau's edge with tough tackles. It was only after 60 minutes that the home side's blinkers came off and suddenly - for the first time this season - the emotions in the stands and on the pitch were palpable.
One thing is certain: in the derby, Lustenau will have to lower their sights right from the start and come out of their guard if they want to stand up to Bregenz, who are brimming with confidence. The team certainly has the necessary quality to do so. Perhaps the derby atmosphere - around 2000 Austria fans are expected - will inspire the team right from the start. After all, it is also important for Austria not to fall too far behind Bregenz in sporting terms. If they lose, the gap would already be eight points.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
