Contemporary history that goes deep into everyone’s heart

Great praise at presentation in London

The Terra-Film documentary from Austria has received great international attention. With the support of the Austrian embassy and the red-white-red cultural institute with Waltraud Dennhardt-Herzog in London, Blecha filmed the documentary anew in English. The masterpiece has now received boundless acclaim at the presentation in Great Britain. David Joseph, who played a key role in the original documentary as well as author and initiator Dan Saad, was also impressed. The mother of the later British Crown Prosecutor had once made it from Lackenbach via Vienna to London in a Kindertransport to escape the horror: "The documentary is an invaluable contribution to the work of remembrance."