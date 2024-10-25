Instagram message
Georgina was in the hospital! Worries in the Ronaldo household
Georgina Rodriguez announced on Instagram that she recently had to spend four days in hospital. A stubborn case of pneumonia caused worry lines to grow in the Ronaldo household. However, the 30-year-old is now on the mend and is recovering with her family.
Many fans of the Spanish-Argentinian model had already noticed that her social media accounts had recently become surprisingly quiet. The 30-year-old was also absent from the profiles of her partner Cristiano Ronaldo.
Rodriguez has now shared the reason for this in a story on Instagram. "Finally back home! I spent 4 days in hospital with pneumonia, I'm better now but I'm still recovering at home with my family," the beauty writes there.
Ronaldo was on duty
In the story, you can see a bouquet of flowers and a handwritten card. This is presumably from Cristiano Junior. Ronaldo himself had to play twice for Al-Nassr in the meantime, but can now return to Georgina and the children.
The 30-year-old also thanked everyone at the Saudi German Hospital in Riyadh, where she was treated. "I have to say a big thank you to all the staff, doctors, nurses and everyone at the hospital. They took such wonderful care of me and I am very grateful for that. Thank you to everyone for such a great stay," Georgina concluded.
