Excursion ideas for the national holiday in Carinthia

It is not only at Heldenplatz in Vienna that heavy military equipment will be on display today, on National Day. The Bunker Museum on the Wurzen Pass also attracts visitors with a "wheel and track parade". Historical tanks and vintage military vehicles will be on display - for visitors to see, but also for guests to ride in! As a "culinary extra", there will be "delicious cannon goulash from the field kitchen", frankfurters and vegan chili-sin-carne.