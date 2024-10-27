Coach effect? GAK vs Rapid LIVE from 14:30

Naturally, there is not much to be said for the hosts. Rapid celebrated their fourth win in a row in the Conference League on Thursday with a 1-0 win over Armenia's runners-up FC Noah and are unbeaten in ten games. The last slip-up so far, a 3-0 defeat at Blau-Weiß Linz three days after the European Cup defeat in Braga, dates back to August 25. "We worked through that game well back then and discussed it again this week so that we always have it as a warning example," emphasized Klauß. "The boys are focused and want to show that they can also perform on Sunday and pick up the necessary points."