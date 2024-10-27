Best location sewage treatment plant

By the way...
For the latest edition of his column "Oh, by the way...", "Krone" author Harald Petermichl looks at sewage sludge incineration plants, posh hotels and the largest pétanque club in Paris and knows why Uli Hoeneß did everything right at the time.
For once, Uli Hoeneß knew what he was doing when it came to having a new stadium built for FC Bayern (and actually also for TSV 1860) in 2001, because architect Günter Behnisch had rejected a conversion of the Olympic Stadium. Hoeneß and everyone else in charge chose the Fröttmaninger Heide as the location for the dinghy-like winning design by Swiss architects Herzog & de Meuron - neither a posh villa suburb nor a posh inner city location. As there were and are no tourist attractions there apart from the Gut Großlappen sewage sludge incineration plant, there was little danger that the brand new arena would soon have to make way for a hotel extension, and this has remained the case to this day.
Things are different in Paris, where the city is currently getting on the nerves of a traditional sports club. And not the Paris Saint-Germain Football Club, because who wants to mess with Qatar Holding, but the "Club Lepic Abbesses Pétanque" (CLAP), the largest pétanque club in the Seine metropolis with almost 300 members. For half a century, they have been throwing their iron balls on Avenue Junot, not far from the Sacré-Coeur basilica, in a prime location, and are pas très amusés about the fact that their usual terrain is to make way for the outdoor extension of a luxury hotel. Not surprisingly, as it is common knowledge and can be read in "Asterix - Tour de France" that the Gauls can't take a joke ("Romans, if you so much as touch a ball...") as soon as someone tries to stop them from practising their national sport.
If the Boulodrôme had not been erected in Montmartre, which has always been flooded with tourists, but rather in the shadow of Europe's largest sewage treatment plant near Anchères, following the example of Uli Hoeneß, both sides would have been spared a lot of trouble, including the clearing of the area by units of the Compagnies républicaines de sécurité (CRS), which are usually responsible for riots and disturbances. Despite a petition with 13,000 signatures and many well-known supporters such as former tennis pro Yannick Noah and actor Pierre Richard (yes, the one with the black shoe), it will probably end up that the CLAP pétanquistes will soon have to hold their competitions and junior training sessions on the grounds of a neighboring Parisian club. That works somehow, but ce n'est pas très gentil.
