Best location sewage treatment plant

Things are different in Paris, where the city is currently getting on the nerves of a traditional sports club. And not the Paris Saint-Germain Football Club, because who wants to mess with Qatar Holding, but the "Club Lepic Abbesses Pétanque" (CLAP), the largest pétanque club in the Seine metropolis with almost 300 members. For half a century, they have been throwing their iron balls on Avenue Junot, not far from the Sacré-Coeur basilica, in a prime location, and are pas très amusés about the fact that their usual terrain is to make way for the outdoor extension of a luxury hotel. Not surprisingly, as it is common knowledge and can be read in "Asterix - Tour de France" that the Gauls can't take a joke ("Romans, if you so much as touch a ball...") as soon as someone tries to stop them from practising their national sport.