Scrap vehicles, contaminated car parts

The campaign was supported by the state's Environmental and Plant Law Department as well as by experts, the district authority of Wiener Neustadt and police forces from Sollenau. In total, up to 25 people were deployed over the course of two weeks to remove the illegal scrap vehicles as well as contaminated vehicle parts, rims, engines, gearboxes and other scrap metal and bulky waste totaling more than 150 tons. According to Pernkopf, professional container vehicles with loading cranes and towing vehicles were used.