A massive blow was struck against illegal scrap vehicle collectors as part of an "Aktion scharf" operation. Over six days of operations, a total of 117 illegally stored scrap vehicles and other hazardous waste were confiscated at three locations in the municipality of Sollenau.
The often illegal activities of numerous dealers in end-of-life vehicles have long been a source of displeasure in Sollenau and the surrounding area. Stephan Pernkopf, Vice-President of the Province of Sollenau, commented on the successful operation: "Tons of hazardous waste and scrap metal were removed, confiscated and disposed of properly by the environmental police. Thanks to our experts and the police, who were able to prevent major environmental damage and keep our homeland clean!"
Scrap vehicles, contaminated car parts
The campaign was supported by the state's Environmental and Plant Law Department as well as by experts, the district authority of Wiener Neustadt and police forces from Sollenau. In total, up to 25 people were deployed over the course of two weeks to remove the illegal scrap vehicles as well as contaminated vehicle parts, rims, engines, gearboxes and other scrap metal and bulky waste totaling more than 150 tons. According to Pernkopf, professional container vehicles with loading cranes and towing vehicles were used.
"Krone readers know that the state of Lower Austria has been carrying out increased checks on illegal scrap dealers and vehicle dismantlers for some time now. "We are also making these actions public so that a clear warning goes out: such illegal activities have no place here," Pernkopf makes clear. According to the provincial councillor responsible, further campaigns of this kind are in the pipeline.
