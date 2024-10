Anna’s Now: New friends – and old fears

A few days ago, in a small café somewhere in Vienna. The area around it seems nice, quiet, almost tranquil. With the pretty detached houses, the rather low apartment blocks, the many meadows and trees. "I'm glad that I now live here with my children," says Katharina K. (name changed) as she takes a seat at a table in the restaurant's garden - the sun is shining and it's pleasantly warm. "Everything is so peaceful here, very different from Favoriten." Where Anna (name changed), one of her daughters, had to suffer terrible things.