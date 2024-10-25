Hirscher takes resources away from his “teammates”

Service men in exchange

There were apparently no joint training sessions with Hirscher. Haugan said that he last trained with Hirscher in April 2024. "And I didn't know then that he was coming back. It was a normal training session." They then bumped into each other in New Zealand in the summer. "But that was just one day," explained the winner of the last slalom of the previous season in Saalbach-Hinterglemm. "I didn't train with him at all. But my service man and his are in constant contact. That means we get information about each other, but not in such a direct way."