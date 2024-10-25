Ski lift closure
“It was with great sadness that we had to close”
A small ski lift in the Salzkammergut will no longer be in operation this year. Some of the infrastructure has already been dismantled. In other small ski resorts, however, work is already in full swing for the coming winter season. They are confident, and some have even invested again.
"It was no longer possible," admits Wolfgang Spießberger (73) wistfully. After 25 years, the family-run ski lift on the Wachtberg in Weyregg am Attersee had to close for good.
At first it looked as if the ski club would take over on a voluntary basis, but "they couldn't come to an agreement with the landowner. Besides, we would have had to put too much into it," says the 73-year-old. The uprights of the drag lift have already been dismantled, but the foundations still have to be removed.
The situation is different in Eberschwang, where money has even been spent on the local ski lift. "We have expanded and extended the snowmaking system," says operations manager Sebastian Haslinger.
Only 23 operating days last year
He doesn't want to reveal the exact amount of the investment, just this much: "We cover our costs and have an average of 40 to 45 operating days. Last year was difficult, we only managed 23. With the new system, we want to be able to react even faster to suitable weather in future," says Haslinger.
In Waldzell, too, the team led by Operations Manager Johannes Helm is in the middle of preparations for the coming season. "The barriers have been set up and the lift and snow groomer are due for overhaul. The lift will be ready in mid-November".
The plan is to start at the beginning of December - provided there is snow, as there is no snow cannon here. The work is done by volunteers, with financial support from the state and the municipality. Nevertheless: "You don't need to do it anymore because of the money," says Helm.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.