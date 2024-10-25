Vorteilswelt
Last locomotive ride this year

In Sigmundsherberg you “steam off” into winter

Nachrichten
25.10.2024 09:15

The Waldviertel Railway Museum in Sigmundsherberg invites you to "steam off". On Saturday and Sunday, October 26 and 27, from 10 a.m., children can take the "Christophorus" steam locomotive for one last "spin" at the Franz-Josefs-Bahn station. 

This is the last event of the year before the venerable "Christophorus" steam locomotive goes into hibernation: At Sigmundsherberg station, which is located along the Franz-Josefs-Bahn in the Waldviertel district of Horn, the locomotive will be invited for a short ride. 

"We're moving our locomotive once again this year. But only at the station site. Of course, children can also ride along," explains Rupert Öhlknecht from the Waldviertel Railway Museum, which also has its premises directly at the station in Sigmundsherberg. On Saturday and Sunday, October 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., not only will the steam locomotive be running, but the museum will also be open on both days. 

Rupert Öhlknecht and engine driver Kühnel from the Waldviertel Railway Museum are looking forward to welcoming many guests. (Bild: Waldviertler Eisenbahnmuseum)
Rupert Öhlknecht and engine driver Kühnel from the Waldviertel Railway Museum are looking forward to welcoming many guests.
(Bild: Waldviertler Eisenbahnmuseum)

Prisoner of war camp with 120,000 inmates...
The museum not only presents the entire history of the Franz Josef Railway with a special focus on Sigmundsherberg. It also clearly illustrates that Sigmundsherberg was home to a prisoner-of-war camp with up to 120,000 inmates during World War II. The railroad museum team is looking forward to welcoming many guests.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von René Denk
René Denk
