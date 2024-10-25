In Sigmundsherberg you “steam off” into winter

"We're moving our locomotive once again this year. But only at the station site. Of course, children can also ride along," explains Rupert Öhlknecht from the Waldviertel Railway Museum, which also has its premises directly at the station in Sigmundsherberg. On Saturday and Sunday, October 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., not only will the steam locomotive be running, but the museum will also be open on both days.