Zugspitze: rescue missions at night almost every day

Snow surprises many alpinists

The alpinists had not expected that there would still be a lot of snow on the "Stopselzieherroute". "They were very slow to get to the top in the snow and then usually had to raise the alarm at around 5 p.m. unharmed because it was getting dark," says Lutnig. At around 2500 meters, they were sometimes stuck waist-deep in snow.