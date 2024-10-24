Vorteilswelt
President of the National Council

My God, Walter: Only 61.7 percent for Rosenkranz

Nachrichten
24.10.2024 16:10

The controversial FPÖ politician Walter Rosenkranz was elected First President of the National Council on Thursday afternoon. However, he only received 100 out of 162 valid votes in the vote during the constituent session of the National Council. This corresponds to 61.7 percent.

No fewer than 20 mandataries voted invalidly and one did not cast a vote. Of the valid votes, Rosenkranz received 100, which means that he received 43 from parties other than the FPÖ.

Walter Rosenkranz with FPÖ party leader Herbert Kickl (Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
Walter Rosenkranz with FPÖ party leader Herbert Kickl
(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)

However, Rosenkranz' result is clearly below that of Wolfgang Sobotka five years ago (88 percent), but above that of Sobotka's first run (61.3).

26 votes for Hofer
26 votes were cast for the former Third President Norbert Hofer, who was no longer nominated by the Freedom Party but was sent to Burgenland as the top candidate.

In the debate on the election, FPÖ party leader Herbert Kickl said that it was not a question of custom, but of taking the will of the voters into account. His parliamentary group would also do this by supporting the candidates for the Second President and Third President.

In contrast to ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer, the acting head of the party, August Wöginger, declared before the election that he would vote for Rosenkranz. He assumed that the majority of his club would do the same. All ÖVP mandataries did not respond to the call. This is because the FPÖ and ÖVP together have 108 votes.

Peter Haubner and Doris Bures have been nominated for the posts of Second President and Third President respectively. 

