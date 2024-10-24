End of career? Perez: “Back here next year!”

Tsunoda and Lawson are already lurking

Pérez's problem, however, is that he is not the boss and even less the main actor at Red Bull, where he still has a contract valid until the end of 2026. He is eighth in the championship standings, with 150 points. Max Verstappen at the top scored 354 points. Last year, Verstappen collected 575 points. Pérez, who finished second in the world championship, scored 285. Red Bull won the constructors' championship in 2023 with Verstappen's points alone; this year, the team title series is in danger of coming to an end as the current runner-up behind McLaren and only just ahead of Austin triumphant Ferrari.