Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Defeat for Toronto

NBA: Pöltl experiences “pretty disappointing start”

Nachrichten
24.10.2024 07:34

The Toronto Raptors started the new National Basketball Association (NBA) season with a clear defeat on Wednesday (local time). The Canadians lost 106:136 against the Cleveland Cavaliers in front of their own crowd. Jakob Pöltl recorded six points, nine rebounds (best in the game) and two assists. The 29-year-old center from Vienna played 26:09 minutes.

0 Kommentare

The Raptors squandered their chances before the break against the Cavs, who were winless in four pre-season games. After trailing 17:36 in the second period, they were already down 49:69 at halftime. The visitors, led by Evan Mobley with 25 points, cruised to an unchallenged victory. Toronto's most successful scorers were Chris Boucher (18) and Gradey Dick (16).

"Pretty disappointing start to the new season," commented Pöltl on the result. "The Cavaliers benefited from our ball losses at the end of the first half." On Friday, the Raptors also want to "redeem themselves" against the Philadelphia 76ers on Lake Ontario, according to the home NBA pioneer.

Wild start in a new arena
The upcoming opponent will arrive with a 109:124 defeat against the Milwaukee Bucks in their luggage. Stars Joel Embiid and Paul George were missing due to knee injuries. Damian Lillard (30) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (25) were the Bucks' top scorers.

The LA Clippers opened their new home at the Intuit Dome with a 113:116 n.V. against the Phoenix Suns. Norman Powell in the hosts' kit scored the first points in the arena in Inglewood. Kevin Durant with 25 and Bradley Beal with 24 points were the protagonists for the team from Arizona. The Golden State Warriors gave the Portland TrailBlazers no chance and won 139-104, with Buddy Hield scoring 22 points.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf