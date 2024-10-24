Defeat for Toronto
NBA: Pöltl experiences “pretty disappointing start”
The Toronto Raptors started the new National Basketball Association (NBA) season with a clear defeat on Wednesday (local time). The Canadians lost 106:136 against the Cleveland Cavaliers in front of their own crowd. Jakob Pöltl recorded six points, nine rebounds (best in the game) and two assists. The 29-year-old center from Vienna played 26:09 minutes.
The Raptors squandered their chances before the break against the Cavs, who were winless in four pre-season games. After trailing 17:36 in the second period, they were already down 49:69 at halftime. The visitors, led by Evan Mobley with 25 points, cruised to an unchallenged victory. Toronto's most successful scorers were Chris Boucher (18) and Gradey Dick (16).
"Pretty disappointing start to the new season," commented Pöltl on the result. "The Cavaliers benefited from our ball losses at the end of the first half." On Friday, the Raptors also want to "redeem themselves" against the Philadelphia 76ers on Lake Ontario, according to the home NBA pioneer.
Wild start in a new arena
The upcoming opponent will arrive with a 109:124 defeat against the Milwaukee Bucks in their luggage. Stars Joel Embiid and Paul George were missing due to knee injuries. Damian Lillard (30) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (25) were the Bucks' top scorers.
The LA Clippers opened their new home at the Intuit Dome with a 113:116 n.V. against the Phoenix Suns. Norman Powell in the hosts' kit scored the first points in the arena in Inglewood. Kevin Durant with 25 and Bradley Beal with 24 points were the protagonists for the team from Arizona. The Golden State Warriors gave the Portland TrailBlazers no chance and won 139-104, with Buddy Hield scoring 22 points.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.