NBA: Pöltl experiences “pretty disappointing start”

The LA Clippers opened their new home at the Intuit Dome with a 113:116 n.V. against the Phoenix Suns. Norman Powell in the hosts' kit scored the first points in the arena in Inglewood. Kevin Durant with 25 and Bradley Beal with 24 points were the protagonists for the team from Arizona. The Golden State Warriors gave the Portland TrailBlazers no chance and won 139-104, with Buddy Hield scoring 22 points.