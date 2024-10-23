Club chairman election
Only 86% in favor of Babler: SPÖ rebuffs its own leader
The SPÖ appointed party leader Andreas Babler as club chairman on Wednesday. However, as was announced after the meeting, he was elected with just over 86% of the vote. By way of comparison: Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) and Herbert Kickl (FPÖ) were both elected unopposed in their respective meetings.
Babler received 42 out of 49 votes in the club's plenary session. This earned the party ridicule and malice on social networks.
As Babler's first deputy, Philip Kucher will be responsible for day-to-day parliamentary business; he received 94% (46 of the 49 votes). Bures was unanimously nominated as candidate for the post of Third President.
Kucher sees "strong result"
Kucher did not want the 86% for Babler to be understood as a lack of support. Even in times of government participation and chancellorship, there had been a wide range of results between just under 80 and 100 percent. "This is certainly a strong result for Andreas Babler and the club."
SPÖ wants to learn lessons from recent election setbacks
The debate in the club was very open and the Social Democrats - whether in opposition or as part of a future government - will learn the lessons from the last election results and focus on the issues that are particularly important to the population according to the post-election survey. In addition to asylum and migration, these include inflation and affordable housing, climate protection, health and care.
Nehammer elected unopposed as ÖVP party leader
The series of parliamentary group meetings prior to the constitution of the National Council began on Wednesday afternoon with that of the ÖVP. Chancellor Karl Nehammer was elected unopposed to the position of parliamentary group chairman, as was Wöginger to the position of acting parliamentary group chairman. Peter Haubner was also unanimously nominated as candidate for the Second President of the National Council.
Kogler unanimously elected as Green Club Chairman
At their constituent club meeting, the Greens unanimously elected party leader Werner Kogler as club chairman. Sigrid Maurer, the previous club chairman, was elected as acting club chairman, Leonore Gewessler and Alma Zadić as Kogler's deputies.
Party leader Herbert Kickl was re-elected club chairman at the FPÖ meeting, unanimously, as was Rosenkranz. The latter has another appointment afterwards. He faces a debate with the NEOS MPs. The NEOS had already continued their club leadership last week with Beate Meinl-Reisinger and deputy Nikolaus Scherak.
