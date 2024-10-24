In the squad for the European Championship qualifiers
Two Graz players warm up for team boss in derby
Austria's handball players will soon be reaching for glory again in the European Championship qualifiers. Team boss Ales Pajovic wants four points from the first two games. On Friday, the Slovenian will warm up with the HLA derby between Graz and the Lipizzanerheimat.
Austria's national handball team starts the European Championship qualifiers the week after next. Team boss Ales Pajovic announced his 18-man squad for the games against Turkey (7.11., 6 p.m.) and Switzerland (10.11., 4 p.m.) on Tuesday. No longer included is Robert Weber, who has retired after 228 international matches. "He's a legend, but there comes a point when you have to give younger players their time," explained Pajovic.
Four points are needed
For whom only one player (Moritz Mittendorfer) had to withdraw due to injury. "I'm looking forward to seeing everyone again after a six-month break. We have to get two points against Turkey. I think the chances against Switzerland are 50:50. But if we actually get four points from these two games, then we'll have done a big part of the job towards the European Championship."
Which should be wrapped up in the sixth qualifying match against Switzerland (May 11) at the latest - in Graz! Where the team boss will play the derby between HSG Graz and Lipizzanerheimat at Raiffeisen Sportpark on Friday (8pm). "An important game for both teams, because they really need points. I'm looking forward to a good fight."
"Professionally and personally difficult"
Both teams changed their coaches in the summer, but after seven HLA games both are on course for relegation. However, Pajovic thinks a lot of the new coaches: "I played with Risto (Ober-Lipizzaner Arnaudovski) myself in Germany, he did a good job at Hard and Ferlach in Austria. I'm often in contact with Spyros (Graz coach Balomenos). Both coaches are very good both professionally and personally. Unfortunately, in handball you are always measured by results." And they haven't been right recently.
After all, Pajovic is taking two HSG players with him to the European Championship qualifiers. "Luki (Schweighofer) has already been there a few times and is currently my third circle player. Nemo (Nemanja Belos) is a good shooter, of whom we only have Nikola Bilyk in the national team."
No luck with legionnaires
The Lipizzanerheimat is different, as they have nine legionnaires in their squad this year. "Unfortunately, they don't produce enough players from the youth system. And they haven't always been lucky with their legionnaires in the last two to three years."
The West Styrians were lucky in the draw for the second round of the ÖHB Cup on Wednesday: they have to face second-division side Korneuburg. Also: Eggenburg - HSG Graz, Sportunion Leoben - BT Füchse, HIB Graz - WAT Fünfhaus (match dates: December 10/11).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
