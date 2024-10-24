Two Graz players warm up for team boss in derby

"Professionally and personally difficult"

Both teams changed their coaches in the summer, but after seven HLA games both are on course for relegation. However, Pajovic thinks a lot of the new coaches: "I played with Risto (Ober-Lipizzaner Arnaudovski) myself in Germany, he did a good job at Hard and Ferlach in Austria. I'm often in contact with Spyros (Graz coach Balomenos). Both coaches are very good both professionally and personally. Unfortunately, in handball you are always measured by results." And they haven't been right recently.