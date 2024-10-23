North Korean soldiers are already walking through Moscow

South Korea: "Cannot stand idly by"

Internationally, people are more than alarmed by this. South Korea only said on Wednesday that it would "not stand idly by" if North Korea entered the conflict, the Kyiv Post quoted South Korean President Yoon Seok-Yeol as saying. According to South Korean intelligence, North Korea has already sent 3,000 soldiers to Russia, who will presumably be deployed in its war against Ukraine. The intelligence service assumes that North Korea will send a total of 10,000 soldiers to Russia by December.