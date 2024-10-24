Forecasts difficult
Survey shows: record low for Tyrolean industry
Expectations for the coming months are also falling in the third quarter of 2024 Lack of orders and rising costs are causing uncertainty among local companies. Outlook for the future promises little improvement.
Fewer orders at home and abroad, rising costs and other uncertainties were factors that caused the business climate index of the Federation of Austrian Industries Tyrol (IV) to fall again in the third quarter of 2024. The negative mood thus continues. A ten-year low has been reached so far.
Massively increased costs, especially in the area of unit labor costs, weakening demand for industrial products in the most important sales markets and growing geopolitical uncertainties are shaping the picture of Tyrolean industry.
Industriellenvereinigung Tirol
The business climate index is the mean value of the assessment of the current and expected business situation in the next six months. Current surveys show that the economic environment has deteriorated. "Massively increased costs, especially in the area of unit labor costs, weakening demand for industrial products on the most important sales markets and growing geopolitical uncertainties are shaping the picture of Tyrolean industry," explains IV Tirol. Only 8 percent of the companies surveyed rated the current business situation as "good". In the second quarter, the figure was 19 percent. As many as 77 percent rated the situation as "average" and 15 percent as "poor".
We need a government capable of taking action to get Austria back on its feet as an industrial location.
Max Kloger, IV-Tirol-Präsident
Orders are now failing to materialize, prospects are gloomy
The decline in orders in particular is causing uncertainty. The production outlook and price trends are unlikely to improve the mood of entrepreneurs. Two percent expect capacity utilization to be good, while 18 percent fear the opposite. More than half of the companies surveyed expect prices to fall and costs to rise.
In view of the situation, IV Tirol President Max Kloger is appealing to politicians: "We need a government capable of taking action to get Austria back on its feet as an industrial location." For example, there needs to be noticeable relief in energy prices and a reduction in non-wage labor costs.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.