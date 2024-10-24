Survey shows: record low for Tyrolean industry

The business climate index is the mean value of the assessment of the current and expected business situation in the next six months. Current surveys show that the economic environment has deteriorated. "Massively increased costs, especially in the area of unit labor costs, weakening demand for industrial products on the most important sales markets and growing geopolitical uncertainties are shaping the picture of Tyrolean industry," explains IV Tirol. Only 8 percent of the companies surveyed rated the current business situation as "good". In the second quarter, the figure was 19 percent. As many as 77 percent rated the situation as "average" and 15 percent as "poor".