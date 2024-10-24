SK Rapid against FC Noah from 18:45 LIVE

"That was a warning signal that we can't play like that"

His squad go into the game with the reference of nine competitive matches without defeat, for which 17,500 tickets had been sold by midday on Wednesday. "We have self-confidence. Now we have to put in a performance that is good enough to win," said Klauß. A performance like the one in the second half of Sunday's 2:1 win against Hartberg will probably not be enough. "That was a warning signal that we can't play like that," said the Rapid coach.