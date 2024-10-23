Felix Mitterer: The Nestroy for his life’s work

"Krone": Mr. Mitterer, who or what is responsible for you being awarded the Nestroy Prize for your life's work this year? And how did the agreement come about?

Felix Mitterer: I have no idea how it came about. It probably has something to do with my age - and someone had the intuition that someone should get the prize this year - why not Mitterer? I was informed, as is usual nowadays, by the chair of the Nestroy Prize jury, dramaturge Alexandra Althoff, by text message.