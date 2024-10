From the dentist’s surgery to the model catwalk

The new fall/winter collection of the well-known fashion house Callisti was recently presented in Vienna. One of the models who strolled down the catwalk was from Burgenland: Ina Mayer from Zagersdorf. The 32-year-old has been working for the label, which combines urban avant-garde chic with glamorous couture, in her free time for half her life. Every year she is also booked by the label for Vienna Fashion Week. This is when Ina Mayer lives the dream she had as a child.