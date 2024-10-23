For 3.65 million
Living in a winegrower’s house like former chancellor Christian Kern
It is a high-quality, very elaborately designed advertisement on a real estate platform that, on closer inspection, reveals a prominent previous owner. In the truest sense of the word, because former Chancellor Christian Kern is selling his Döblinger Winzerhaus villa for a cool 3.65 million euros. Spoiler included.
In 2022, Christian Kern and his wife Eveline announced that they were going their separate ways. He went his own way with actress Verena Altenberger and his dog "Samy". She was also the one who once outed the former chancellor's love ...
Dog "Samy" revealed secret
Namely when she was cuddled intimately by the former "bogeyman" for a picture on Instagram. The backdrop was the house that is now being sold - asking price 3.65 million euros.
Generously laid out property
In return, there is a real top property in a prime Döbling location with 250 square meters of living space. The description alone is enough to make prospective buyers prick up their ears (but only if they have the necessary small change in their wallet), as it says: " The vintner's house, which looks discreet from the outside, surprises on the inside with double-height rooms, spaciousness and natural-looking luxury: natural stone, old wood, floor-to-ceiling glazing and architectural integration of the garden and the adjacent deciduous forest.
It is not clear where Kern (who governed from May 2016 to December 2017) is now moving to. Perhaps only this much: he is unlikely to want to make things worse for himself. Insiders have also spotted Kern and Altenberger in Klosterneuburg, near the city limits of Vienna.
By the way, how did the kibitzers find out that the seller was someone with such a prominent profile? Quite simply: Kern himself spoiled it, because on closer inspection he can be seen in one of the shots in the house, in the reflecting glass windows ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
