Rossi shines with third goal of the season in Wild win

Rossi deflected a shot from Kirill Kaprisov into the net to make it 1-0 in the first period (12th), Marcus Johansson 22 seconds later and Matt Boldy at the start of the second period made it 3-0 for the visitors. Sam Bennett was only able to shorten the gap for the Panthers, before Mats Zuccarello and Joel Eriksson completed Minnesota's 5:1 victory in the second period. The third period remained goalless. "That was good. I think we had some maturity in our game," said Minnesota head coach John Hynes about his team's performance.