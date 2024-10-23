NHL
Rossi shines with third goal of the season in Wild win
Marco Rossi from Vorarlberg scored a goal - his third of the season - in a 5-1 away win for the Minnesota Wild in the North American Ice Hockey League (NHL) on Wednesday night.
Prior to that, the 23-year-old had two goals and three assists in the five games so far this season. Rossi's goal marked the first time in his NHL career that he has scored in five consecutive games.
The win at the Stanley Cup champions marked the first time in 16 years that Minnesota earned points in its first six games of the season. The Wild have never trailed this season - including this time. This makes Minnesota only the second team in the NHL to do so in the first six games of the season. The record is held by the Boston Bruins (with seven) from 1969.
Rossi deflected a shot from Kirill Kaprisov into the net to make it 1-0 in the first period (12th), Marcus Johansson 22 seconds later and Matt Boldy at the start of the second period made it 3-0 for the visitors. Sam Bennett was only able to shorten the gap for the Panthers, before Mats Zuccarello and Joel Eriksson completed Minnesota's 5:1 victory in the second period. The third period remained goalless. "That was good. I think we had some maturity in our game," said Minnesota head coach John Hynes about his team's performance.
Kasper also celebrates victory
The team of another Austrian was also successful in the NHL - also away from home: The Detroit Red Wings with Marco Kasper won 1-0 against the New York Islanders in Hempstead. The 20-year-old Carinthian remained without a tally. Patrick Kane (9th) scored the only goal of the game early on.
Detroit now has three wins and three losses. The Red Wings moved up from last to penultimate place in the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference. The Montréal Canadiens now bring up the rear. Minnesota is in second place in the Western Conference (Central Division) behind the Winnipeg Jets.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.