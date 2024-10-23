Municipal council decision
The town of Hall leaves the Tyrolean Association of Municipalities
On the evening before the Municipalities Day, which takes place on Wednesday in Ehrwald in the Außerfern region, the municipal council of the town of Hall in Tirol decided to leave the Tyrolean Association of Municipalities. This simply does not make sense for a town like Hall.
With a relatively clear majority of 16 votes to five, the municipal council led by Mayor Christian Margreiter ("Für Hall") decided to leave at the end of the year at its meeting on Tuesday evening, according to media reports.
In the run-up to the decision, the mayor criticized the fact that the association was not worthwhile for his town: "You pay in a large sum every year and hardly get anything in return. There are many things that the city simply does not make use of because it has its own capacities, such as a legal or regional planning department. The 30,000 euros could be put to better use in times of tight finances.
Association of towns and cities as a better representation of interests
Margreiter also feels that his town of 14,000 inhabitants is not adequately represented: It has just as many votes as a village with 200 inhabitants, but pays many times more. The head of the town also criticizes the fact that the association does not present itself strongly enough to the federal government and does not represent interests effectively.
Margreiter sees the representation of interests for Hall much more in the association of towns, not in the association of municipalities.
