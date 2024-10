License plate lost

The police stopped her at Donaupark Mauthausen because the front license plate was missing and the front of the car was damaged. The officers noticed that the driver was clearly under the influence of alcohol. The subsequent alcohol test was positive, the woman always had 2.18 per mille. Her driver's license was temporarily confiscated and she was prohibited from continuing to drive. Reports will be submitted to the BH Perg and the Linz public prosecutor's office.