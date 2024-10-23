Lawsuits upheld
Relationship between ÖSV and FIS remains complicated
The relationship between the Austrian Ski Association ÖSV and the FIS management around its President Johan Eliasch continues to be tense and not without friction. The dispute over the central marketing of media rights sought by Eliasch is playing out on legal terrain parallel to the World Cup opening. At the same time, the ÖSV is siding with the Briton's candidacy for the office of IOC President. This could potentially "enhance the status of skiing".
If the World Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) has its way, the valuable international media rights in winter sports will be marketed centrally from 2026/27 - similar to Formula 1. This centralization was one of Eliasch's most important election promises, which he used to lure smaller associations in particular. In the spring, a meeting of the FIS Board of Directors was held and the matter was settled: the passage in the competition rules that places the media rights with the national associations was amended without sufficient discussion.
The ÖSV filed a lawsuit against this in June and the first hearing is scheduled to take place in Vienna on November 28. The German Ski Association, which is also suing, has already handed the FIS a legal defeat in the form of an interim injunction. As the Munich Regional Court announced, the FIS decision on centralized marketing violates European antitrust law and may not be implemented. The question of original rights ownership could not be clarified in favor of the FIS by arbitrarily setting association law.
"Would be an upgrade"
Despite all the difficulties, there is a regular professional exchange with the FIS leadership, emphasized ÖSV Secretary General Christian Scherer. President Eliasch personally calls him from time to time. The ÖSV's top officials see Eliasch's candidacy as President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as fundamentally positive. "It would of course be a boost for skiing," said Scherer. The election will take place just a few weeks after the World Ski Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm (February 4 to 16, 2025). This would put the event in Austria in the international spotlight, according to Scherer's calculations. He is unable to assess Eliasch's chances of winning the election.
Experts see the 62-year-old businessman as an outsider in the race to succeed Thomas Bach. This is initially due to the high-profile competitors, some of whom have long-standing connections to the IOC, such as World Athletics President Sebastian Coe (GBR), ex-swimmer and Bach confidante Kirsty Coventry (ZIM), UCI President David Lappartient (FRA) and IOC Vice President Juan Antonio Samaranch jr (ESP).
The numerous guidelines and paragraphs that regulate the election procedure are also problematic for Eliasch - and make the election of the IOC President one of the most peculiar in the world of sport. In principle, a dual presidency - IOC boss and president of a world sports federation - is not prohibited. However, the IOC President must be a member of the IOC at the time of election and for the entire duration of his or her term of office.
Conflict of interest
Eliasch was admitted to the IOC solely on the basis of his function as FIS President, which only happened this year. If he is not confirmed as FIS President in 2026, his IOC membership would expire and so would his presidency. Unless the IOC decides to change his membership status by election - which would not be certain. A potential conflict of interest - Eliasch is the majority owner of the sporting goods manufacturer Head - is also a hurdle for him.
Election in March 2025
The candidates only have one presentation to promote themselves, at a meeting in Lausanne on 30 January. They are not allowed to publish election videos, take part in discussions with other candidates or hold public meetings. The election will take place in March 2025, with the new candidate's term of office starting on June 24.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
