Relationship between ÖSV and FIS remains complicated

"Would be an upgrade"

Despite all the difficulties, there is a regular professional exchange with the FIS leadership, emphasized ÖSV Secretary General Christian Scherer. President Eliasch personally calls him from time to time. The ÖSV's top officials see Eliasch's candidacy as President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as fundamentally positive. "It would of course be a boost for skiing," said Scherer. The election will take place just a few weeks after the World Ski Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm (February 4 to 16, 2025). This would put the event in Austria in the international spotlight, according to Scherer's calculations. He is unable to assess Eliasch's chances of winning the election.