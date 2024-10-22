After exclusion
Ex-FPÖ leader Strache: “Kickl is becoming a martyr”
In a krone.tv interview with Jürgen Winterleitner, former Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache talks openly about Kickl's electoral success in the 2024 national elections, the state of the ÖVP and his political ambitions. The ex-FPÖ leader makes it clear that change in Austria is only possible with the Freedom Party. He also talks about his emotional ties to the blue party.
The former leader of the Freedom Party sees his success as a clear response to the political developments of recent years. For him, the FPÖ is the only force that takes the will of the voters seriously and can bring about real change. The ÖVP, on the other hand, has "power politics in its DNA", which according to Strache is the main reason for its disastrous election result.
Nehammer should resign
Strache does not mince his words when it comes to the weaknesses of the ÖVP: "Normally, you resign as chairman when you have a minus of 11 percent." For him, it is obvious that the ÖVP shows no self-reflection and wants to hold on to power, which he believes will further weaken the party's base. Strache sees another "blue wave" in the near future, which could change the political balance once again: "There will also be the next blue wave in the next Styrian state elections," he announced.
"Kickl will become a martyr"
According to Strache, the ÖVP's strategy of excluding the FPÖ from coalitions despite its election success could lead to a further strengthening of the Freedom Party: "Herbert Kickl will naturally become a martyr," explains Strache and sees the FPÖ as the clear opposition leader who will benefit from political exclusion in the long term.
Political "establishment" is against the FPÖ
Another topic was the coalition negotiations after the National Council elections. Strache sharply criticized Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and his handling of the formation of the government. "He did not behave in a non-partisan manner", emphasized the former leader of the FPÖ and sees this as a clear party-political proximity to the Greens. For him, it would have been "necessary and respectful" to give the blue party, as the strongest force, the mandate to form a government. For him, the fact that this did not happen was further proof that the political establishment was doing everything it could to keep the Freedom Party out of government.
"I also had severe depression at the time"
He also talks about his own political and personal challenges. "I also suffered severe depression at the time," he admits, describing how the resignation and political marginalization of the FPÖ had hit him hard. "It tore my heart out because the party and the community of opinion had always been my family," he says emotionally. Despite these setbacks, he has always reached out to the party to facilitate reconciliation - but without success.
Comeback as early as the 2025 Vienna elections?
But Heinz-Christian Strache has apparently not given up on politics after all: "We are now in a situation where I am very keen," he announces. He sees himself ready for a comeback on the political stage, especially in the municipal elections in Vienna in the fall of 2025. "It needs a comeback, so to speak, à la Arnold Schwarzenegger - I'll be back," he declares resolutely and announces that he will run again in the next elections.
Watch the full interview in the video above.
Join the discussion: Does Heinz-Christian Strache have the potential to make a political comeback in Vienna? Can the FPÖ gain further strength in the coming years? Share your opinion in the comments!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.