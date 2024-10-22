Ex-FPÖ leader Strache: “Kickl is becoming a martyr”

Political "establishment" is against the FPÖ

Another topic was the coalition negotiations after the National Council elections. Strache sharply criticized Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and his handling of the formation of the government. "He did not behave in a non-partisan manner", emphasized the former leader of the FPÖ and sees this as a clear party-political proximity to the Greens. For him, it would have been "necessary and respectful" to give the blue party, as the strongest force, the mandate to form a government. For him, the fact that this did not happen was further proof that the political establishment was doing everything it could to keep the Freedom Party out of government.