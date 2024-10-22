14-year-old caused major fire “out of boredom”

Perfume served as an accelerant

The young Viennese was taken into custody for a major fire that he caused together with the two 13-year-olds at night in the disused bread factory in Schwechat (Lower Austria). "What were you doing there?" asks Mr. Rat. "We wanted to hunt ghosts," was the child's answer. - "Out of boredom", they came up with the idea of making a campfire. They stacked wooden beams on top of each other and sprayed them with perfume before pulling out their lighters. The flames spread rapidly: "We tried to put them out, but it was too late." - Five fire departments had to come to put out the blaze.