Trial in Vienna
14-year-old caused major fire “out of boredom”
A 14-year-old Viennese boy was remanded in custody after he and two minors started a fire in the disused bread factory in Schwechat (Lower Austria) in the summer. The boy is accused of a number of criminal offenses. But his appearance at the trial is surprising.
Raphael (name changed) spent his 15th birthday in custody in Vienna. The slim boy with glasses is well-groomed, polite and - as can be seen after just a few sentences during the trial - intelligent. And yet those around him have a lot to contend with.
Robbery, assault, damage to property, threats ...
In addition to his defense lawyer, several social workers and his parents, who share custody of the teenager, are also present at the trial: "Because I couldn't stand it at home anymore, I moved into a shared flat," says Raphael, who is accused of several crimes despite his youth. According to the judge, he often wandered off in the shared flat: "At night, we went for walks and got up to mischief." - By "we", the 15-year-old means himself and his friends from the shared flat, who are only 13 years old and therefore under the age of criminal responsibility.
The accused boy, who is eloquent, did not attend school "that often". Instead, he made dangerous threats, caused bodily harm and committed a robbery with a soft gun together with the minors.
Perfume served as an accelerant
The young Viennese was taken into custody for a major fire that he caused together with the two 13-year-olds at night in the disused bread factory in Schwechat (Lower Austria). "What were you doing there?" asks Mr. Rat. "We wanted to hunt ghosts," was the child's answer. - "Out of boredom", they came up with the idea of making a campfire. They stacked wooden beams on top of each other and sprayed them with perfume before pulling out their lighters. The flames spread rapidly: "We tried to put them out, but it was too late." - Five fire departments had to come to put out the blaze.
Flatmate's caretaker injuredby throwing eggs
According to juvenile court officials, the situation with Raphael had already escalated visibly beforehand: "He doesn't manage to suppress his violent tendencies and finds it funny." At the beginning of August, the teenager must have come to the shared flat so upset that the caretakers didn't let him in straight away. He then kicked in the front door: "I wanted to get something to eat, but the supervisors told me to calm down first." The kitchen door was also kicked in.
There, the then 14-year-old took eggs out of the fridge and threw them at his supervisor, who was injured as a result. He and his companions were also responsible for a robbery in which they stole five euros using a soft gun.
Mild sentence: six months conditional
After the trial, where he was given a six-month conditional sentence as a first offender and released, Raphael vows to do better: "I want to go back to school, do an apprenticeship and become an animal keeper." - But there's still a long way to go.
