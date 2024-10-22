State wants to keep at it
The realization of the "new" B68 in south-eastern Styria is moving into the distant future, but the province of Styria wants to stick to the construction.
The delays in the construction of the new B68 route through the Raabtal valley are entering the next round: Following the circulation of the (revised) environmental impact statement, a whopping 47 objections to the project were lodged - we have reported several times on the headwind blowing against this project from many local residents.
However, the provincial government wants to stick to the construction: "The new B68 is of enormous importance for the entire region, many commuters and the local economy," state governor Christopher Drexler (ÖVP) and deputy governor Anton Lang (SPÖ) make clear.
Marathon of instances
"Unfortunately, it is currently impossible to estimate when the public hearing can take place," says State Building Director Andreas Tropper. He expects a veritable marathon of instances up to the Federal Administrative Court.
