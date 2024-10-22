Not the strongest party in government: never before!

The winner of the election at the time, despite heavy losses, the SPÖ under Viktor Klima, also had to wait the longest - 67 days - for the - ultimately failed - mandate to form a government from Federal President Thomas Klestil. In view of the tricky situation - the FPÖ under Jörg Haider came second for the first time, the third-ranked ÖVP wanted to go into opposition, the SPÖ with the most votes ruled out a coalition with the Freedom Party - Klestil initially only gave SPÖ leader Viktor Klima an "exploratory mandate" eleven days after the election.