Thiem’s appearance was also worthy of a great

You can mourn that, but you can also simply applaud the great successes that Thiem had anyway. A Grand Slam title, three finals, a Masters title, a total of 17 ATP trophies and that in a world sport. Alongside Andy Murray, he is one of only two players to have won at least five matches against each of the "big three". Thiem is undoubtedly one of the greatest athletes Austria has ever had. Internationally, this has been completely recognized, while sometimes the impression has arisen that many in this country have not fully grasped the value of these achievements.

Not only these were rightly recognized worldwide. His spectacular style of play with the powerful forehand and the beautiful one-handed rocket backhand earned him just as many admirers as his appearance. Although Dominic scolded himself a lot and chopped the odd racket, he was otherwise an almost consummate sportsman. Always modest in his successes, respectful in his defeats and polite in his dealings with others. This was probably also thanks to his coach of many years, Günter Bresnik.