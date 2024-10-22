Farewell to a star
Thiem’s appearance was also worthy of a great
Dominic Thiem, one of Austria's greatest sportsmen of all time, is ending his career, almost at the zenith of a tennis player in terms of age. You can ponder what else he could have won or simply applaud his successes.
It seems both funny and sad. For many years, Dominic Thiem was considered the heir to Rafael Nadal's throne at the French Open. Now the Austrian is ending his career a month before the Spaniard, who is seven years his senior, at just 31.
In this day and age, when many top players remain active as professionals into their late 30s, this is the exception rather than the rule, of course due to the fatal wrist injury from which Thiem never recovered. Of course, Dominic is not an isolated case.
Robin Söderling also retired at the age of 31 after a long illness, while Juan-Martin del Potro played 19 matches after his 30th birthday. The Argentinian also had a wrist problem. Like him, Thiem was able to give even the "big three" Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic a run for their money, and both would have been expected to win more than one Grand Slam had they been in better health.
You can mourn that, but you can also simply applaud the great successes that Thiem had anyway. A Grand Slam title, three finals, a Masters title, a total of 17 ATP trophies and that in a world sport. Alongside Andy Murray, he is one of only two players to have won at least five matches against each of the "big three". Thiem is undoubtedly one of the greatest athletes Austria has ever had. Internationally, this has been completely recognized, while sometimes the impression has arisen that many in this country have not fully grasped the value of these achievements.
Not only these were rightly recognized worldwide. His spectacular style of play with the powerful forehand and the beautiful one-handed rocket backhand earned him just as many admirers as his appearance. Although Dominic scolded himself a lot and chopped the odd racket, he was otherwise an almost consummate sportsman. Always modest in his successes, respectful in his defeats and polite in his dealings with others. This was probably also thanks to his coach of many years, Günter Bresnik.
Ultimately, you have to respect the fact that Thiem simply doesn't want to play anymore. In recent years, he gave the impression that it was his lack of motivation more than his wrist injury that prevented him from finding his way back to the top and ultimately accelerated the end of his career. He himself explained that he did not regret any missed moments in his sporting career.
On the other hand, it was known that Thiem did not necessarily like the everyday life of a professional tennis player or the limelight. Now he can finally organize it more to his liking, pursue other interests and enjoy a life in peace. After almost 30 years in which he subordinated everything to tennis, he has of course earned even more, he has more than earned this right.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
