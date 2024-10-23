Brennan Heart: A life dedicated to hardstyle

At the age of 42 and having spent more than half his life in the business, Bohn is now one of the old hands. It's clear that it's not always banging at home. "I like listening to Coldplay, Hans Zimmer, Lewis Capaldi and Lisa Gerrard," he reveals, "but even if it sounds stupid, I listen to a lot of my own songs. Also to know where the next steps should go." Just how dangerous and unhealthy the DJ business can be has not only been known since the tragic fate of Avicii. "Alcohol and drugs are of course everywhere, we don't have to sugarcoat it. I do a lot of sport, eat well and try to get enough sleep. We're on airplanes extremely often and are very rushed, so you have to make the most of every second that's more comfortable."