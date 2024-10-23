Live at Beatpatrol
Brennan Heart: A life dedicated to hardstyle
It's not easy to stand out in the jungle of famous DJs from Holland. Hardstyle pro Brennan Heart has been doing it for more than 20 years now. Before his performance at Beatpatrol in Linz on Saturday, he spoke to the "Krone" newspaper about his career.
Around 6000 people live in Helden in the Netherlands. It is a quiet and very tranquil little town where you can relax or spend your retirement. A kind of Dutch spa. It's hardly surprising that young people with an interest in pop culture would rather go out into the big wide world than watch the birds on their home-made veranda. For the young Fabian Bohn, the techno world of the mid-90s was formative for his own musical awakening. From England, electronic tracks and beats spilled out across the globe and suddenly Germany and the Netherlands were among the extended centers of this new sound revolution. At the age of 14, he was hooked and learned turntable, studio and production techniques.
Raising the energy level
In 2002, when Bohn was 20 years old, he formed the duo Brennan & Heart with Pieter Heijnen. After many experiments with techno, hard trance and tech trance, the two found their salvation in hardstyle. The distinctive features: an intro, a chaotic motif presented with just a few notes, then a bit of melody and samples and finally an outro that is similar in nature to the intro. "At a speed of 150 bpm (beats per minute), the body pulsates and the energy level is completely ramped up," Bohn tells the "Krone" in an interview, "it's incredibly fast, aggressive and wild music that is very dark - not unlike heavy metal. But in the end, it's the melodies that count."
The collaboration with Heijnen only lasted around three years due to differences of opinion, after which the two went their separate ways. Bohn kept the original name and shortened it to Brennan Heart, while Heijnen continued his career - far less successfully - as DJ Thera. After a few attempts with a label and a more serious dip into the scene, the early 2010s became decisive pioneers for Bohn. In 2012, he founded his own record label, Brennan Heart Music, and a little later even launched a brand, "I Am Hardstyle", which actively catered to the next generation of DJs and artists in this genre. Bohn's career really took off in 2014 with his second album "Evolution Of Style". Within a very short space of time, he would become one of the most successful and popular DJs in his genre.
Totally focused
Numerous songs, albums and countless remixes increasingly washed Brennan Heart onto the scene's biggest stages. Decibel, Tomorrowland, Mysteryland and, last but not least, the annual Electric Love Festival in Salzburg, where Bohn is a regular guest. "I have a very special connection there, there's no denying it," he laughs, "festivals in Austria are particularly outstanding in terms of energy and atmosphere. It's always a pleasure to come back here." He doesn't see the huge competition from top DJs in his home country as such. "It doesn't really make any difference. We know and appreciate each other and everyone wants to release the best tracks for themselves. I'm totally focused on myself, especially in the studio." The connection is important to Bohn - in every respect. "Between light and sound, between me and the audience. Everything has to be authentic, then it becomes magical."
At the age of 42 and having spent more than half his life in the business, Bohn is now one of the old hands. It's clear that it's not always banging at home. "I like listening to Coldplay, Hans Zimmer, Lewis Capaldi and Lisa Gerrard," he reveals, "but even if it sounds stupid, I listen to a lot of my own songs. Also to know where the next steps should go." Just how dangerous and unhealthy the DJ business can be has not only been known since the tragic fate of Avicii. "Alcohol and drugs are of course everywhere, we don't have to sugarcoat it. I do a lot of sport, eat well and try to get enough sleep. We're on airplanes extremely often and are very rushed, so you have to make the most of every second that's more comfortable."
Live at Beatpatrol
On October 26, Brennan Heart can be seen live at Beatpatrol in the Designcenter Linz. Tickets and all other information about the event are still available at www.oeticket.com
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.