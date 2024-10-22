Horror week
Bulls manager Schlögl: “We must not despair”
Goal-spare, defensive lapses and a lack of consistency: the Bulls' form curve is currently pointing clearly downwards. According to manager Helmut Schlögl, they are lacking a little something. He wants to continue to be patient.
"The situation is not easy. But there are times when the puck doesn't bounce the way you need it to," is how Bulls manager Helmut Schlögl sums it up after a "horror week" with three defeats in five days. The 1:2 at home against Sparta Prague was followed by a 1:5 loss in Asiago, before Sunday's 2:3 n. V. in the Eisarena only added a meagre point to the ice hockey league account against the KAC.
Which should never have happened after the course of the game with the dominance of the starting third. The mood in the dressing room is said to have been accordingly. "The chances and energy are there, the boys are feeling good," Schlögl said at training on Monday - one half of the team on the ice, the other in the gym. For him, one thing is certain: "We're missing a little something at the moment, we have to remain patient and not lose heart."
The fact remains: Scoring goals is suddenly no longer so easy, lapses in defense and a lack of consistency in the game pose insurmountable problems for the Bulls. The champions, who have center Rowe injured, would do well to avoid such rollercoaster rides.
"Sharks" concede fewer goals
Tuesday sees the team travel to Innsbruck, where the "Sharks" await, an opponent who repeatedly made life difficult for the Bulls and also won three of the four meetings last season. In the new season, coach Smotherman's commands are coming through, with four wins in ten games. With 26 goals, Buitenhuis conceded four fewer than the Salzburg goalkeeping duo (one game less). Eleven of the 21 goals were scored by the duo of Rassell and Grasso.
The Bulls can certainly expect a lot of offensive power on Friday when they face the Bolzano Ice Wave for the first time. After that there will be a week's break, a league double-header and the international break. The Ice Bulls will have five to seven cracks available - defender Sinn is said to be an issue for the Germans.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.