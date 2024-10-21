New Porsche 911 GT3 breaks with tradition

Speaking of costs: as always, the prices are pretty "Porschey". As long as the customer goes along with the game, the Stuttgart sports car manufacturer's calculation works out perfectly. At least that has been the case so far. And there is nothing to suggest that this will change. People with gasoline in their blood and a well-filled bank account don't even flinch at a starting price of 300,967 euros (the previous model was around 20,000 euros cheaper). And the list of extras seems endless. The Weissach package demands a further 30,000 euros or so. Porsche also has a lightweight construction package for around 50,000 euros in its quiver. Orders can be placed from the end of the year.