Gold! Polcanova is once again European singles champion

Just over an hour earlier, Polcanova had lost the doubles final with the Romanian against the Czech Hana Matelova and the Slovak Barbora Balazova 2:3 (-7,7,-9,7,-6). She had also won silver in the mixed. Thanks to this success with compatriot Robert Gardos on Friday evening and the doubles bronze medal by Maciej Kolodziejwczyk alongside Moldovan Wladimir Ursu, Austria's federation (ÖTTV) has now won four medals at the home title matches. Only in 2005 in Aarhus had there been more for red-white-red with five. Back then in Denmark, Liu Jia and others had won individual gold, otherwise only Polcanova's two titles were to be celebrated in the singles for ÖTTV players. A total of 47 ÖTTV medals were won at 43 European Championships - 11 in gold, 15 in silver and 21 in bronze.