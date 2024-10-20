Water supply for 360,000 people at risk

Humanitarian organizations estimate that around one million people now need access to health, water and sanitation services. In some cases, places that are receiving large numbers of internally displaced people are simply overwhelmed by the enormous increase in water demand. The country's healthcare system is already on the verge of collapse. "It would be important for the bombing of hospitals to stop so that medical care does not continue to deteriorate," an emergency doctor from the organization Doctors Without Borders told the Swiss broadcaster SRF a few days ago. "An immediate ceasefire would be a dramatic improvement in the situation," the aid worker continued.