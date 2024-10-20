DNA traces on weapon
Shooting death: Suspect released from custody
Only recently DNA traces were found on the murder weapon, now there is the next twist in the case of the businessman from Knappenberg (Carinthia) who was shot dead: The suspect (43) has been released from custody.
The Carinthian community of Knappenberg was shocked when a well-known businessman was shot dead on the doorstep of a fugitive acquaintance at the end of August - the horrific act of bloodshed remains unsolved to this day.
For the family of the 36-year-old who was killed, the shot that took away their loved one was "cold-blooded murder" - some even believe he was the wrong victim. However, the alleged perpetrator (43) had always spoken of self-defense ...
After it became known just a few days ago that DNA traces of two people were found on the murder weapon, the next surprising twist now follows: The 43-year-old suspect has been released from custody!
"Suspicion of murder no longer given"
"There is no longer any strong suspicion of the crime of murder," Christian Pirker, spokesman for the Klagenfurt public prosecutor's office, confirmed to the "Krone" newspaper: "A crime reconstruction was carried out and came to this conclusion."
The fatal crime took place at the end of August in Knappenberg, following an argument between the suspect and his stepson in a nearby inn in Hüttenberg. The 43-year-old then drove home, followed by his stepson, the later victim and another person.
The investigations have not yet been completed and the public prosecutor's office is making further inquiries: "We will take the next steps and investigate further," says Pirker.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
