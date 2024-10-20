Only 30 minutes on the pitch
Next triple pack! Messi sets a new points record
With his second treble in just a few days, Lionel Messi has led his club Inter Miami to a historic record in Major League Soccer (MLS).
Thanks to the brilliant performance of the eight-time world footballer, the team from Florida won 6-2 against New England Revolution on the final matchday of the regular MLS season, taking their points tally to 74. Miami thus set a league record, the previous best being 73 points.
Only substituted in minute 57
Messi was only substituted after 57 minutes against New England with the score at 2-2. Prior to that, Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez had equalized a 2-0 deficit from Miami's point of view. After Benjamin Cremaschi's opening goal (58'), the 37-year-old completed a flawless hat-trick within eleven minutes (78', 81', 89'). Messi had also scored three times in Argentina's 6-0 win over Bolivia in the World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday. Messi and Suarez ended their first full MLS season with 20 goals each.
Miami had already won the Supporter's Shield, which traditionally honors the best team in the basic round. As a result, the team led by co-owner David Beckham also secured their place at the 2025 Club World Cup, which will be held in the USA next summer. Messi and Co. will face the winner of the clash between CF Montreal and Atlanta United in the MLS play-offs.
Wolf also in the play-offs
New York City FC with Hannes Wolf, the Vancouver Whitecaps with Alessandro Schöpf and Charlotte FC with co-coach Christian Fuchs have also made it into the play-offs. Vancouver will face the Portland Timbers in the wildcard match on Thursday, New York will take on Cincinnati in the first play-off round, while Charlotte will take on Orlando City. David Schnegg, on the other hand, missed out on a last-second play-off spot with DC United after losing 3-0 at home to Charlotte.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
