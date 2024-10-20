Next triple pack! Messi sets a new points record

Wolf also in the play-offs

New York City FC with Hannes Wolf, the Vancouver Whitecaps with Alessandro Schöpf and Charlotte FC with co-coach Christian Fuchs have also made it into the play-offs. Vancouver will face the Portland Timbers in the wildcard match on Thursday, New York will take on Cincinnati in the first play-off round, while Charlotte will take on Orlando City. David Schnegg, on the other hand, missed out on a last-second play-off spot with DC United after losing 3-0 at home to Charlotte.