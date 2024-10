Car crashes into fence after rollover

Skidded, overturned and collided

He sped through an adjacent field. At the end of the field, he overturned his car, crashed into the fence of a company premises and finally came to rest on a road with his tires in the air. Fortunately, the German was able to free himself from the wreck and call the police. A breathalyzer test showed 0.6 per mille. Due to his injuries, he was taken to Salzburg Regional Hospital.