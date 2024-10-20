Screen destroyed
Table tennis super talent causes a scandal at the European Championships in Linz
French table tennis star Felix Lebrun has caused a scandal after his surprising exit from the European Championships against German outsider Benedikt Duda.
The 18-year-old favorite threw his racket at the tournament in Linz on Saturday, destroying a screen near the table and was shown a red card by the referee.
The European Tennis Union (ETTU) subsequently even discussed excluding Lebrun from the entire tournament. This would have meant that the Olympic bronze medallist would not have been able to play the doubles final against Sweden's Truls Möregardh and Anton Källberg together with his older brother Alexis Lebrun on Sunday.
Screen will be charged
However, according to the ETTU and a report in the French sports newspaper "L'Equipe", the decision is that the European Championship quarter-final will not be counted as a 4-3 win for Duda, but as a disqualification for Lebrun. The current number seven in the world loses all the world ranking points achieved in Linz. And he will be charged for the broken screen.
The younger of the two Lebrun brothers has been the new star of European table tennis since the Olympic Games in Paris. At the age of 18, he won the bronze medal in the individual and team events in his home country. He is the best European in the world rankings. He was eliminated against Duda despite leading 3:1 and having a match point in the fifth set.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.