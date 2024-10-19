Bitter end in Chur
Two crashes! Anna Gasser’s mega streak broken
Snowboarder Anna Gasser's proud streak has come to an end! After the double Olympic champion had finished on the podium in all of her 18 Big Air World Cup starts to date since November 2016, Gasser had to make an early exit in qualifying at the city event in Chur (SUI) on Saturday.
Anna Gasser crashed in both qualifying attempts on a "Backside Double Cork 1080 Melon" and finished in 28th place. "Of course it's a shame that it didn't work out, but I already had to take risks in qualifying. I can normally do the 10-man quite well, but unfortunately I crashed twice today," said the Carinthian.
"But I'm still staying positive because I know what I have to do. And if I put down my jumps, then I'll be at the front. Now it's time to collect lots of snow days, because I've only trained twice on big kickers so far and therefore haven't had the repetitions I would have needed. But now I have a month until the next World Cup to make up for this training deficit," added Gasser, who will be training mainly on the Stubai Glacier until the next Big Air World Cup in Beijing at the beginning of December.
Best World Cup result for Karrer
Styrian Hanna Karrer narrowly missed out on the women's eight final, but with tenth place, the 16-year-old Styrian achieved her best World Cup result and put on another test of talent in her first Big Air World Cup. "Training was very difficult for me because I first had to get used to the kicker, but then it went really well in qualifying. I'm happy with tenth place, which gives me a lot of momentum for the next competitions," said Karrer, who skillfully landed a "Backside 720 Mute".
Millauer twelfth
In the men's event, Clemens Millauer, who came seventh in his qualifying heat, was also not far off making it into the final ten. After the Upper Austrian had cleanly performed a "Backside Double Cork 1620" with a nose-grab in his first attempt, he tried to do the same trick with half a turn more in his second run, but failed. Millauer ended up in twelfth place in the final ranking.
