Two crashes! Anna Gasser’s mega streak broken

"But I'm still staying positive because I know what I have to do. And if I put down my jumps, then I'll be at the front. Now it's time to collect lots of snow days, because I've only trained twice on big kickers so far and therefore haven't had the repetitions I would have needed. But now I have a month until the next World Cup to make up for this training deficit," added Gasser, who will be training mainly on the Stubai Glacier until the next Big Air World Cup in Beijing at the beginning of December.